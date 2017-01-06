Hurricanes' Derek Ryan: Two goals Thursday
Ryan scored twice in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Ryan opened the scoring just 1:05 in, then potted the contest's final goal into an empty net with 1:19 to play. Linemates Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn drew the assists on both of his tallies. The 30-year-old forward has been a pleasant surprise with six goals and eight assists in 25 games.
