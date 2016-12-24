Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Back in action Friday
Lack (concussion) is in the lineup for Friday's game in Boston and will serve as the backup to Cam Ward.
Lack is healthy enough to play, but won't get an opportunity to start until at least after the NHL's Christmas break. Michael Leighton was returned to the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Not traveling to Buffalo•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Skates with team•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Placed on injured reserve with concussion•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Exploited by Devils in loss Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Will start in net Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Plays sieve against Flyers•