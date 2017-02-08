Lack gave up five goals on 28 shots while his team got shut out by the Capitals on Tuesday.

Lack was not exactly set up to succeed in his first game back from a lengthy concussion absence, as he had to face a first-place Washington team that's been firing on all cylinders. Considering those circumstances, the game went rather predictably. The numbers Lack has put up in his limited sample of NHL action this year have been absolutely atrocious -- we're talking about an .848 save percentage to accompany a 4.04 GAA here. It's hard to imagine the 'Canes will be in a rush to get him back out there.