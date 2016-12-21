Lack (concussion) will not travel with the team for Thursday's matchup with the Sabres.

Lack has been sidelined for since early November, a stretch of 18 games thus far. Fortunately for him, the 35-year-old Michael Leighton has been unimpressive at best in relief, so Lack should reclaim the backup role once he's cleared to return. Regardless of who holds the No. 2 job, Carolina will ride Cam Ward for the bulk of the season.