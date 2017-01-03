Lack (illness) will not be on the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Lack was undergoing further tests Monday and while no details have been released regarding the nature of his illness, it is certainly not a good sign for fantasy owners that Daniel Altshuller has been recalled from the minors. Even once he is cleared, Lack will likely spend the bulk of the season behind Cam Ward and probably should not be relied upon for consistent starting time.