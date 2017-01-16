Lack (concussion) took part in Monday's practice, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

It is a good sign for Lack that he was able to participate in a full team practice, however; fantasy owners will want to wait to make sure he doesn't suffer another setback before re-inserting him into their lineups. With starter Cam Ward on a four-game winning streak and showing little to no signs of fatigue, the Canes will likely take their time easing Lack back into action.