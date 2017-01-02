Lack (illness) is undergoing further testings with a decision forthcoming about his availability Tuesday against New Jersey.

Lack has not gotten into a game since a brief relief appearance in early November due to various maladies and the workhorse durability of starter Cam Ward. If Lack is not cleared to play, Carolina will recall a netminder from the minors rather than relying on equipment manager Jorge Alves to serve as the backup.

