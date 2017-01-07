According to coach Bill Peters, Lack (concussion) took a step back in his recovery back on Dec. 28, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Lack has been out of action since mid-November due to this concussion. Between the injury and the performance of Cam Ward earlier in the year, Lack has made just five appearances this season, posting a 3.78 GAA in those outings. Considering the uncertain nature of the netminder's timeline, as well as his position as the No. 2 in Carolina, fantasy owner may want to consider other options in goal, if they haven't already.