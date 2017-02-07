Lack will make his first start since Nov. 6 against host Washington on Tuesday.

Lack returns from a 39-game injury layoff due to a concussion after completing a conditioning assignment in the AHL. The Swede is bound to be a cheap option in daily fantasy leagues due to his lack of starts this season (four). Still, we'd exercise caution as the Hurricanes face off against the Capitals -- currently the winningest team in the league.