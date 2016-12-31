Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Won't dress for Saturday's contest
Lack (illness) won't suit up for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
With Lack unavailable Saturday, the Hurricanes were forced to sign Jorge Alves, the team's equipment manager, to a professional tryout contract so he can serve as Cam Ward's backup against the Lightning. Lack will hope to overcome his illness in time for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Back in action Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Not traveling to Buffalo•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Skates with team•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Placed on injured reserve with concussion•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Exploited by Devils in loss Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Will start in net Sunday•