Lack (illness) won't suit up for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

With Lack unavailable Saturday, the Hurricanes were forced to sign Jorge Alves, the team's equipment manager, to a professional tryout contract so he can serve as Cam Ward's backup against the Lightning. Lack will hope to overcome his illness in time for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils.

