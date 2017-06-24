Luostarinen was drafted 42nd overall by the Hurricanes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Carolina had a bunch of success with another Finn in Sebastian Aho this past season, so why not give it another shot? Luostarinen has good size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and good hands, but he got limited playing time for KalPa this last season and that likely impacted his draft stock a bit. The Hurricanes will allow him to develop back in his native Finland.