Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Lands on injured reserve
The Hurricanes placed Lindholm (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 30 on Thursday.
Lindholm will be eligible to return to action Friday against Chicago, but the Swedish winger remains without a definite timetable for his return to Carolina's lineup. With Lindholm unavailable Thursday, the recently acquired Ty Rattie is expected to draw into the lineup against his former team, the Blues.
