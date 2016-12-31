Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Leaves Friday with upper-body injury
Lindholm exited Friday's game against the Blackhawks due to an upper-body injury and will not return.
Lindholm managed to net a goal on five shots before leaving the game with the ailment. There was no exact moment where the 22-year-old seemed to suffer the injury, but hopefully the team will provide some clarity on it before their matchup in Tampa Bay on Saturday.
