Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Not expected to play Friday
Lindholm (upper body) is still listed among the injured for Friday's game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com reports.
Lindholm remains on injured reserve, having missed the past three games with his ailment. The Hurricanes plucked promising winger Ty Rattie off waivers Wednesday, which lessens the urgency of getting Lindholm back into the lineup.
