Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Not healthy just yet
Lindholm (upper body) may get back to skating Wednesday, which rules him out for Tuesday night's home game with the Devils.
The team still has yet to release any specifics on Lindholm's injury, but if he does indeed resume skating Wednesday, he could return as soon Thursday for the start of Carolina's two-game road trip. The Swedish winger had been in the midst of a nice stretch prior to going down, posting two goals and two assists in his last three games.
