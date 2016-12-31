Lindholm (upper body) is inactive for Saturday's road contest with the Lightning, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.

Lindholm left Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks with the upper-body ailment and with no rest day, it appears he'll need at least one game off before he's ready to return to action. Wingers Derek Ryan and Lee Stempniak figure to see an uptick in ice time while Lindholm heals up.