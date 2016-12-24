Lindholm registered two assists in Friday's 3-2 OT win against the Bruins.

It's been a frustrating season thus far for Lindholm, who has just 11 points in 28 games and recently missed five games earlier in December due to a lower-body injury. The good news is, he's currently on a 30-point pace this year, not far off the 39 points he posted in each of the past two seasons. That said, he will need to string together several more multi-point efforts if he has any hope of finally cracking that ever-elusive 40-point barrier.