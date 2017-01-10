Lindholm (upper body) will return to Carolina's lineup for Tuesday's game against Columbus.

The Hurricanes will be happy to have Lindholm back in the lineup Tuesday, as the Swedish winger was beginning to heat up before missing time due to an upper-body ailment, having notched four points (two goals, two assists) in his last three games. The 2013 first-round pick is expected to slot into a top-six role against the Blue Jackets, skating with Brock McGinn and Jordan Staal on Carolina's second line.