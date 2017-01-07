Lindholm (upper body) will be sidelined for Sunday's matchup with Boston, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Lindholm, who will miss his fifth straight outing, had tallied two goals and a pair of helpers in his three contests before getting hurt. Despite his recent scoring, the winger is having a down year with just 13 points in 30 contests this season. It seems unlikely the 22-year-old will be able to once against tally 39 points for the third year in a row. With Lindholm out of the lineup, the Canes have relied on recently acquired Ty Rattie to fill in on the top line.