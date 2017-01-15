Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Scores three points against Isles
Lindholm scored a goal and added two assists with five shots on net during Saturday's win over the Islanders.
The young forward has sandwiched an upper-body injury with a six-game point streak (three goals, nine points and 20 shots on net). Lindholm is a streaky scorer, and right now, his fantasy value is climbing. He has a good shot of posting his first 40-point campaign with his recent uptick in production, and the 22-year-old winger is worth considering in deeper seasonal leagues.
