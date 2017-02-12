Lindholm set up both Carolina goals Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Dallas.

Lindholm has been the perfect set-up man of late, picking up nine helpers in his last eight games. His slow start seems to be far in the rearview and he's back to expectations. Lindholm is on pace to deliver the same type of totals has he has in the last couple seasons. But he'll be hard-pressed to hit 40 points. Know his value relative to your format before you take the plunge.