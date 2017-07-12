Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Agrees to seven-year extension
Slavin agreed to a seven-year contract extension with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Terrell Williams of NHL.com reports.
Slavin's contract is set to begin during the 2018-19 season and has an average annual value of $5.3 million. The 23-year-old posted career highs in goals (five) and assists (29) during his 2016-17 season, and he also led the Hurricanes with 161 blocked shots and 23:26 of average ice time.
