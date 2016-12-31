Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Collects helper in win
Slavin picked up a secondary assist in Friday's 3-2 home win over the Blackhawks.
Slavin's efforts helped the Hurricanes extend their home point streak to 11 games. Here's a guy whose development is being fast-tracked thanks to bench boss Bill Peters giving the second-year defender a whopping 23:12 of ice time per game this season. Expect that trend to continue as Slavin is a key cog on special teams; he's picked up four power-play points and two in shorthanded situations.
