Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Nearing last year's rookie points total
Slavin recorded an assist for the second consecutive game during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The helper came on the power play, where he saw a season-high TOI of 6:04.
Slavin is now up to 18 points on the season, and should easily surpass last year's total of 20 which he scored in 63 games as a rookie. Overall, Slavin continues to develop into a well-rounded, top-four caliber defenseman, thanks to the additional on-ice responsibility being afforded him by Canes coach Bill Peters. He still provides fantasy value in deeper formats only, but his stock is rising.
