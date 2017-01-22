Slavin recorded an assist for the second consecutive game during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The helper came on the power play, where he saw a season-high TOI of 6:04.

Slavin is now up to 18 points on the season, and should easily surpass last year's total of 20 which he scored in 63 games as a rookie. Overall, Slavin continues to develop into a well-rounded, top-four caliber defenseman, thanks to the additional on-ice responsibility being afforded him by Canes coach Bill Peters. He still provides fantasy value in deeper formats only, but his stock is rising.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola