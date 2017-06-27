Chelios inked a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Tuesday.

Chelios has registered 30-plus points in each of his last two minor-league seasons, showing flashes of potential. The 26-year-old is still looking to make his NHL debut, but he could get a look during the 2017-18 campaign. A Michigan State University product the son of Hall of Famer Chris Chelios is a converted forward, which should help him approach the game with an offensive mindset from the blue line.

