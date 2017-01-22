McClement skated just 9:49 in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets.

McClement has the misfortune of centering the Hurricanes' seldom-used fourth line, alongside linemates Joakim Nordstrom and Viktor Stalberg. Outside of short-handed ice time, where he leads all Canes forwards with 1:53 per game, there is really not much to like about McClement from a fantasy perspective, since he doesn't rank well in any other peripheral stat category, including shots on goal, blocked shots, hits or PIM. His real-life worth to the Canes far exceeds any value he might have in the fantasy realm. Avoid.