McClement skated just 9:49 in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets.

McClement has the misfortune of centering the Hurricanes' seldom-used fourth line, alongside linemates Joakim Nordstrom and Viktor Stalberg. Outside of short-handed ice time, where he leads all Canes forwards with 1:53 per game, there is really not much to like about McClement from a fantasy perspective, since he doesn't rank well in any other peripheral stat category, including shots on goal, blocked shots, hits or PIM. His real-life worth to the Canes far exceeds any value he might have in the fantasy realm. Avoid.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola