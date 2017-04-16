McClement, who missed the last 15 games with a lower-body injury, told the media he's "not too sure what's going to happen" for him hockey-wise this offseason.

Now at the end of a two-year contract extension, McClement will become an unrestricted free agent this summer but may not garner much interest at the ripe old age of 34. McClement registered just eight points in 65 games and remains more of a defensive specialist whose primary tasks are winning faceoffs and killing penalties. At this point, it remains to be seen whether he will re-sign with another team or decide to retire after 12 seasons in the NHL.