McClement, who missed the last 15 games with a lower-body injury, told the media he's "not too sure what's going to happen" for him hockey-wise this offseason.

Now at the end of a two-year contract extension, McClement will become an unrestricted free agent this summer but may not garner much interest at the ripe old age of 34. McClement registered just eight points in 65 games and remains more of a defensive specialist whose primary tasks are winning faceoffs and killing penalties. At this point, it remains to be seen whether he will re-sign with another team or decide to retire after 12 seasons in the NHL.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...