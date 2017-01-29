Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Enters All-Star break in scoring slump

Skinner hit the All-Star break with zero points in six games, his longest pointless drought of the season.

Skinner was showing a fair amount of consistency through the first eight weeks of the season with 27 points in 31 contests, and was never held off the scoresheet for more than two games in a row. Since then, however, he's put up all zeros in 12 of 16 games, saved only by a couple of back-to-back three-point nights in early January. Overall, Skinner's game has rebounded nicely over the past couple of seasons, but when you play for a middling offensive team like the Hurricanes, a few dry spells are to be expected. Skinner should still be well north of the 50-point mark by the time the regular season wraps up.