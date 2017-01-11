Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Explodes for three points in win over Jackets

Skinner scored his 15th goal and added two assists (one on an empty-netter) to go with a plus-3 rating en route to a 5-3 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

As was the case for linemate Victor Rask, who also notched three points, Skinner's big night represented his first multi-point output since Dec. 13. The 24-year-old sniper is on track to record his first 60-point campaign since his rookie season of 2010-11, and he should at least come close to scoring 30 goals (something he's already accomplished twice) in the process.

