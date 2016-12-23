Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Hits 13-goal mark for seventh straight season
Skinner scored on one of his three shots Thursday in Buffalo.
Skinner opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season and fourth in the past four games. The 24-year-old winger is on pace to set a new career high with 34 goals, and has now scored at least 13 in each of his first seven professional seasons.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Strikes twice on power play in three-point night•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Model of consistency this season•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Scoring at career pace•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Points in three straight•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Struggling through scoreless drought•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Two points in loss to Flyers•