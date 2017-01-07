Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: On pace to match personal career-best season

Skinner assisted on the Hurricanes' only goal during Friday's loss to the Blackhawks.

The helper was Skinner's second point in as many games, putting the five-game pointless drought he had prior to that firmly in the rearview mirror. Now with 29 points in 38 games, Skinner remains on pace to crack the 60-point barrier for the first time since his career-best rookie campaign back in 2010-11. After several injury-plagued and otherwise unproductive seasons, it looks like Skinner has finally re-established himself as as legitimate top-six NHL scorer. Use him well.