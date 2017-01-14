Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Puts up three points against Buffalo
Skinner lit the lamp twice, added an assist, and registered six shots on goal against the Sabres on Friday.
That's back-to-back games with three points for Skinner, who's having a great season. He now has 17 goals and 18 assists in 41 games. Just as importantly, he has 149 shots, which is an indication of just how involved he's been offensively this year.
