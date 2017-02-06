Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Questionable against Capitals
According to coach Bill Peters, Skinner is one of a handful of players that are in doubt for Tuesday's meeting with Washington.
The team did not provide any additional details on the nature or severity of Skinner's ailment, but will hopefully update his status after Tuesday's game-day skate. If the winger was unable to suit up, Ty Rattie could slot into the lineup with the team likely to make a call-up from AHL Charlotte.
