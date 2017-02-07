Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Will play Tuesday
Skinner (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Capitals.
Skinner is reportedly a bit dinged up, but will nonetheless give it a go against the Capitals. The 24-year-old winger will slot into his usual top-six role for Tuesday's contest, skating with Derek Ryan and Lee Stempniak on Carolina's top line. The 2010 first-round pick has only tallied two points in his last nine games, but has notched a respectable total of 37 points in 50 games this season, making him a useful option in the majority of fantasy formats.
