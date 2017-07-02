Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Flees Avalanche for Hurricanes
Smith signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday.
It was a rough first stint in the NHL for Smith, posting a 1-6-1 record, .888 save percentage and 3.54 GAA -- not that it's easy to be a backstop in Colorado. AS long as Scott Darling and Cam WArd are protecting the crease in Carolina, the 28-year old will likely play close to a full season for AHL Charlotte.
