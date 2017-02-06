Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Adds pair of helpers in win over Isles
Staal contributed two assists in Saturday's 5-4 OT win over the Islanders.
Don't look now, but Staal has 14 points in his last 14 games, putting him on pace for a career-high 52-point season. He is absolutely thriving right now on the Canes' top line alongside Elias Lindholm and red-hot rookie Sebastian Aho. Run -- don't walk -- to your league's waiver wire to see if Staal is available.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Scores lone goal against Caps•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Posts three-point night in win over Isles•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two assists Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Helps down Bruins in OT•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Returns with two-point evening•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Back in mix•