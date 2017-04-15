Staal closed the season with a pair of assists in his last two contests, bringing his regular-season tally to 45 points in 75 games.

Staal was once again the Hurricanes' top center for most of the season, skating mostly with newcomers Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho. Now halfway through a 10-year deal that will keep him with the Hurricanes until the 2021-22 season, Staal figures to remain a top-six forward for the Hurricanes for the foreseeable future. From a fantasy perspective, he now has two consecutive seasons in the mid- to upper 40-point range; however, if the team around him continues to improve with guys like Aho and Teravainen, you could see Staal wind up cracking the 50-point plateau as soon as next season.