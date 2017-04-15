Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Closes regular season on strong note
Staal closed the season with a pair of assists in his last two contests, bringing his regular-season tally to 45 points in 75 games.
Staal was once again the Hurricanes' top center for most of the season, skating mostly with newcomers Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho. Now halfway through a 10-year deal that will keep him with the Hurricanes until the 2021-22 season, Staal figures to remain a top-six forward for the Hurricanes for the foreseeable future. From a fantasy perspective, he now has two consecutive seasons in the mid- to upper 40-point range; however, if the team around him continues to improve with guys like Aho and Teravainen, you could see Staal wind up cracking the 50-point plateau as soon as next season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Seven points in last six games•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Helps out with two assists Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Helps out in win over Rangers•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Can't get anything to fall Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Adds pair of helpers in win over Isles•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Scores lone goal against Caps•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...