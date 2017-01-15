Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Posts three-point night in win over Isles
Staal scored a goal and collected two assists with three shots on net during Saturday's win over the Islanders.
Staal is currently providing nice fantasy numbers with two goals, nine points and 16 shots through his past six games, and he's a potential grab in most seasonal leagues. The 28-year-old pivot isn't going to overwhelm with offensive production, but he's a high-floor asset capable of providing modest cross-category results.