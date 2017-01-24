Staal scored a power-play goal during Monday's loss to Carolina.

Staal is having a respectable fantasy campaign, but he certainly isn't a universal own, and the veteran doesn't offer much game-to-game consistency. He's missed the scoresheet in 25 of 40 games, which makes him especially risky in weekly leagues and daily contests. It's likely best to reserve your exposure to Staal to deep seasonal leagues, and especially settings that reward faceoff wins.