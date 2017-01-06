Staal picked up a pair of helpers Thursday in St. Louis.

Both of Staal's assists came on goals by linemate Derek Ryan. He came in with just one point in his past nine games away from PNC Arena, but turned around his road woes in this 4-2 victory. Despite these two points, the veteran center is on pace to finish with fewer than 40 points for the fifth time in 11 professional seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola