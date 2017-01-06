Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two assists Thursday
Staal picked up a pair of helpers Thursday in St. Louis.
Both of Staal's assists came on goals by linemate Derek Ryan. He came in with just one point in his past nine games away from PNC Arena, but turned around his road woes in this 4-2 victory. Despite these two points, the veteran center is on pace to finish with fewer than 40 points for the fifth time in 11 professional seasons.
