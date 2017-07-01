Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Agrees to one-year deal with Carolina

Jooris agreed to a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday, Terrell Williams of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jooris split the 2016-17 campaign between the NHL and AHL, collecting 10 points over 42 contests with the Coyotes. He's now found a new home in Carolina, securing a one-year deal with a club in which he could earn an Opening Night roster spot. Regardless, it's unlikely the 26-year-old will produce enough to garner much fantasy consideration.