Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Activated off injured reserve

The Hurricanes activated Faulk (lower body) off injured reserve Thursday.

Faulk has missed Carolina's last four games due to an upper-body injury, but is expected to return to action Thursday against the Blues. The Hurricanes and fantasy owners alike will be happy to have the American defender back in their lineups, as Faulk was red-hot before missing time due to injury, having racked up nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last eight games.