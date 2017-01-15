Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Collects two points against Isles

Faulk scored a goal, added an assist and registered six shots on net during Saturday's win over the Islanders.

Faulk now has a goal, three assists and 11 shots during an active three-game point streak. His eight goals, 20 points and 114 shots over 36 games are solid marks, and Faulk is a high-end fantasy asset in all settings. He's often a touch under priced in daily contests, too.