Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Could return for road trip

Faulk (lower body) has a chance of returning during the Hurricanes' upcoming two-game road trip, per coach Bill Peters.

Before the start of Carolina's road trip Thursday, Faulk will have only missed four games to the ailment, which would ultimately signal a speedy recovery if he is indeed able to suit up. The 'Canes and fantasy owners alike will be thrilled if that's the case, as the 24-year-old blueliner has been a serious scoring threat of late, notching nine points in the last eight games he's played.

