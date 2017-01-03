Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Could return for road trip
Faulk (lower body) has a chance of returning during the Hurricanes' upcoming two-game road trip, per coach Bill Peters.
Before the start of Carolina's road trip Thursday, Faulk will have only missed four games to the ailment, which would ultimately signal a speedy recovery if he is indeed able to suit up. The 'Canes and fantasy owners alike will be thrilled if that's the case, as the 24-year-old blueliner has been a serious scoring threat of late, notching nine points in the last eight games he's played.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Transferred to IR•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Week-to-week with lower-body ailment•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Leads comeback win versus Bruins•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Busts out with best game of season•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Struggling at both ends of the ice•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Scoreless on seven shots•