Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Leads comeback win versus Bruins
Faulk registerd a goal and an assist Friday, spearheading a 3-2 comeback overtime win against the Bruins.
Following a dreadful start to the season that saw him register just seven points in his first 22 games, Faulk has since exploded for nine points in his past eight contests. Any fears that he should no longer be considered one of the elite blueliners in the game should be put to rest, as Faulk is now showing the same form that saw him record a career-high 49 points two seasons ago. Use him well.
