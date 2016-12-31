Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Transferred to IR

Faulk (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve.

Faulk is considered week-to-week with his ailment. In his absence, the Hurricanes are likely to continue rolling with Brett Pesce at right defense, while rounding out that side of the back end with a rotation of Ryan Murphy and Matt Tennyson. None of these blueliners figure to replicate Faulk's level of production on a per-game basis -- he's averaging just over a half-point per game with five points on the man advantage -- so it's best to look outside of Carolina if you've lost Faulk and need a replacement in a pinch.