Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Week-to-week with lower-body ailment
Faulk is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury sustained in the second half of Friday's game against the Bruins.
NHL teams were understandably quiet during the holiday break, but this is quite the unfortunate development for Faulk and his fantasy owners. The prolific power-play defenseman logged 22:58 of ice time in that game against Boston, which didn't raise suspicion of an injury due to that figure neatly aligning with his season average. Ryan Murphy figures to pick up more consistent playing time with Faulk out indefinitely.
