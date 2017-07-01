Williams signed a two-year contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday, TSN reports.

Williams will return to Carolina after playing with the club for parts of five seasons between 2003-04 and 2008-09. The veteran winger proved himself still productive with the Capitals last season, collecting 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) over 80 games. He will join a Hurricanes organization that didn't near Washington's scoring rate last season, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the aging Williams' fantasy value took a hit entering 2017-18. However, he should slot into a top-six role with the club and see considerable ice time.

