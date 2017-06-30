Kanzig was traded to Carolina along with a 2019 sixth-round pick in exchange for Eddie Lack, Ryan Murphy, and a 2019 seventh-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca reports.

The highest level Kanzig has played in is nine AHL games over the past two seasons -- he played 40 games with ECHL Adirondack in 2016-17. It's hard to consider him a prospect, and at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, he has filled into more of an enforcer role in the minors.