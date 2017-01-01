Dahlbeck served as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Lightning.

Recently recalled from his conditioning stint at AHL Charlotte, Dahlbeck played in the Canes' last game (Dec. 30) against Chicago before winding up up back in the press box. He is essentially the team's seventh defenseman and should play the occasional game on the third defensive pairing with either Ryan Murphy or Matt Tennyson, but not enough to give him any real fantasy value in most formats.